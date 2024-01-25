Google’s latest Pixel phone update adds new AI tools and a working thermometer

Google’s rolling out its first update of 2024 for Pixel phones and it brings new health features and AI tools. Perhaps the most interesting new doodad is an actual working thermometer, which is only available for the recently-released Pixel 8 Pro. We knew this feature would come at some point, as the phone includes a temperature sensor and, well, a thermometer’s the most likely use case.

All you have to do is scan your forehead to see if your headache is just from staring at a screen too long if you have an actual fever. You can beam these results to your Fitbit profile and integrate them with other health metrics.

The company’s also giving that Tensor G3 chip a workout with the addition of a new AI-powered circle to search tool. It works exactly as advertised. You draw a circle over something on your phone’s screen, and the AI will search for the image, text or whatever else you highlighted. This will likely come in very handy in future episodes of spy and detective shows.

That’s just the first AI-adjacent feature included with the new update. There’s something called Photomoji that works exactly as you assume. It turns your favorite photos into emojis or reactions. Magic Compose is like the Magic Editor tool, but for text. Google says the tool “crafts stylized, suggested responses with the context of your messages.”

Finally, there’s the recently-teased Quick Share icon that shows you a list of devices nearby you can share content with. Google’s actually working to also get this feature included with Windows PCs.

Google

To accompany this new update, Google’s releasing a mint green colorway for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. They look really cute and I sort of want to eat them. The new feature drop starts rolling out today.