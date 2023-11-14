Google's Pixel Buds Pro fall to record low price of $117 in an early Black Friday deal

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are on sale for $117 via Wellbots. This matches a record-low for the well-regarded device and represents a savings of $83. Just pop the earbuds in your cart and put in the code “ENGPIXBF” at checkout. These earbuds drop to $117 every once in a while, but they don’t ever go lower than that.

We called these earbuds Google's best effort to date in our official review, praising the useful touch controls and wireless charging options. We also liked the deep and punchy bass offered by the buds and the fact that they ship with active noise cancellation technology, a first for this line. There’s a reason, after all, why the Pixel Buds Pro made our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2023.

The battery gets 11 hours per charge from the earbuds, but up to 31 hours with the included charging case. They are also IPX4 water-resistant and offer multipoint connection options. These are earbuds designed by Google, however, so Android users get some bonuses, like the company’s Translate Conversation Mode. If you’re tied into the Apple ecosystem, these may not be the best fit.

This isn’t the only Google product on sale via Wellbots. You can also snag a Nest Hub Max smart display for $124 with the promo code “ENGMAXBF.” This represents a savings of over $100 for the 10-inch touchscreen-enabled device.

