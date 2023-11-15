Google's updated Titan security key can store up to 250 passkeys

Google has been trying to make it easier for people to secure their accounts for years now. The company is one of several that are pushing a transition to passkeys from passwords, and they have also sold physical keys for unlocking accounts that support FIDO standards. Today, Google has updated its lineup of Titan security keys with some features that'll make them work better with passkeys as well as passwords.

As before, Google is offering two Titan keys, one with USB-C and another with USB-A. Both keys still support NFC so they can be used to unlock accounts on compatible smartphones as well as through the physical port. The new key supports FIDO2 specifications for password-free sign-ins and can store up to 250 passkeys.

Google is using this as an opportunity to push people towards using passkeys to protect their Google account — as part of the set-up process, you'll be encouraged to create a passkey and store it on the Titan key rather than continue using your password. At that point, you'll also set up a PIN that can be used in conjunction with the security key to unlock your Google account. But the Titan key can work with any supported account, not just Google. And, of course, you can use it as a two-factor authentication device alongside traditional passwords, as well.

These new Titan keys are on sale today on the Google Store and cost the same as the ones they're replacing. The USB-A model is $30, while the USB-C key costs $35.