Google's wired Nest security camera is cheaper than ever

Google's wired Nest security camera has dropped to its lowest price to date. The second-gen device is for indoor use and it's motion sensitive. It's capable of capturing 1080p HDR video. You can snap one up for $70 , which is $30 or 30 percent off the regular price of $100, at Amazon if you opt for the fog or linen colorway. However, if you go for the snow variant you can save a little more. That one is on sale for $67.59 , or 32 percent off.

The Nest Cam uses AI to discern between people, animals and vehicles. It can send you alerts via the Google Home app, and you won't need a subscription for that. You will need a Nest Aware plan if you want up to 60 days of video history. Otherwise, Google will offer three free hours of event video history. Handily, if you have a Wi-Fi outage, up to an hour of event recordings will be stored on the device itself.

There's a two-way audio function, so you can chat with house guests if you're not home. In the event of an unwanted visitor, you can contact emergency services directly from the Google Home app if you're a Nest Aware member who is perhaps using a tablet instead of a phone. You'll be able to view live video feeds on compatible smart displays and smart TVs too.

Nest Aware subscribers can receive notifications when familiar faces are recognized. There's also the option to set up home and away routines so the camera doesn't capture video while you're at your place.

Elsewhere, the Outdoor Nest Cam with Floodlight is on sale too. It has dropped by 29 percent to $200. That's just $10 more than the lowest price we've seen for it to date.

