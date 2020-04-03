With the new firmware, you'll finally have some form of slow motion in 360 mode, albeit just 60fps (2x). There is a trade off in resolution, too, as you'll have to shoot in 3K. This might sound a lot, but given Max is essentially two cameras, it's a relative step down from the standard 5.6K (stitched) image available at 30 fps.

James Trew / Engadget

The addition of time lapse in 360 mode fills a glaring gap in the Max spec sheet. When I reviewed the camera, I enjoyed the presence of TimeWarp, but was disappointed there was no conventional time lapse mode in 360 (you could shoot regular “flat” time lapses). Not only is it a popular feature generally, but it's also a handy way to take multiple photos without having to manually click the shutter -- if you want to catch a moving target or have multiple shots (okay, selfies) to choose from. Which interval options will be available isn't clear right now, but we're hoping there's a decent selection.

Other perks in the update include Horizon levelling for TimeWarp and photos (in non-360 mode) as well as improved media offload speeds. There's only one small caveat, and that's that you'll have to wait a little longer. The update is currently due to land around April 15th, but we guess it's not like you're planning on going on any adventures right now.