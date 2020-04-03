While the world remains on lockdown, your GoPro might feel a little neglected. But if you own a Max, you might want to keep it handy. The 360 camera is getting a firmware update that adds a few features that were missing at launch. Most notably the addition of a 60fps recording option for 360 videos, and spherical video and time lapse modes.
When GoPro unveiled Max, it solved a lot of the issues we had with Fusion — the company's first stab at a 360-camera. Not only was it smaller, the user experience was much improved and a slew of new features like Max HyperSmooth and 360 TimeWarp added exciting creative options. But a few things were notable by their absence. There was no slow-motion at all, and 360 time lapse options were limited to TimeWarp (which is conceptually similar but less apt for higher quality photos).