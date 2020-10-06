Grado's first true wireless earbuds promise the brand's 'signature sound'

Grado is best known for its classic headphone designs, but it’s now jumping into thoroughly modern hardware with its first true wireless earbuds. The new GT220 buds reportedly preserve Grado’s “signature sound” despite the Bluetooth link, promising a neutral midrange response with “definitive” bass and a “natural” high end. While you probably won’t mistake these for reference headphones, they might claim an edge over other quality-focused alternatives.

Battery life is unusually strong, too. The buds themselves offer a healthy six hours per charge, but the included battery case delivers up to 36 hours of total listening. They should last through a full work day with a top-up at lunch, in other words. The case includes both USB-C and wireless charging.