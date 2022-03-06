‘Gran Turismo 7’ has been down for over a day

Gran Turismo 7's dependence on an internet connection is coming back to haunt the developers. Eurogamer notes players are review bombing the PlayStation racing sim on Metacritic after Polyphony Digital and Sony extended maintenance beyond 24 hours to deal with the faulty 1.07 patch. As you need online access to play the core GT mode, some gamers are furious — the average Metacritic user review score sat at 3.6 as of this writing.

This isn't the only gripe. Some players are less than thrilled with the presence of microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7, and have accused the creators of making it harder to obtain new cars and upgrades without spending real money. Other players have asked for full refunds.

It's not clear when GT7 will go back online. Polyphony said only that it would provide a completion time "as soon as possible." We've asked Sony for comment. It's safe to presume the producers will want to restore service quickly, though. While the review bombing will only do limited damage to a well-known game that has already been available for weeks, it won't look good if one of the PlayStation 5's marquee games isn't even playable during the weekend.