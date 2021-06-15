'Guardians of the Galaxy' is coming to Nintendo Switch

When Square Enix announced Guardians of the Galaxy during its E3 showcase on Sunday, it said the game was coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. Nintendo has now confirmed the game will also come to Switch. What's more, Nintendo fans will be able to pick it up on October 26th, the same day Guardians of Galaxy hits other platforms.

Guardians of Galaxy comes from Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided. It will be a single-player experience where you'll play as Star-Lord. In practice, the gameplay looks a lot like Mass Effect. You'll have to make decisions that will sometimes have a significant effect on the story.