HP's Envy 15 returns with a vapor-chamber-cooled Intel i9 CPU

HP

Then there’s the HP Envy 15 — the latest in HP’s well-regarded Envy lineup which got its own overhaul earlier last year. New for this release — in addition to its sleek, minimalist design — is a glass-covered touchpad, all-in-one keyboard, True Black display and gaming-class thermals, which include a vapor chamber and two 12-volt fans, which, HP says, adds up to 33 percent more processor power for intensive workloads. There’s also a 10th gen Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and an optional 4K OLED display, plus up to a hefty 32GB of DDR4 memory. Its claimed 16.5-hour battery life is not to be sneezed at, and HP Fast Charge means you can get a 50 percent charge in around 45 minutes.

Elsewhere, HP has refreshed its 2019 Envy lineup. The Envy 13, x360 15 and 17 have all been given up to 10th generation Intel Core processors and either NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics or AMD Ryzen Radeon Graphics, plus WiFi 6 connectivity. The x360 13, meanwhile, gets an AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processor, WiFi 5 and a battery boost to 17.5 hours. These will arrive in early May.

The HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create are expected to be available in August, exclusively at HP.com. No word yet on pricing, but you can definitely expect them to be at the upper end of things. The HP Envy 15, meanwhile, will drop in June with a starting price of $1,350, but you’ll be able to pick it up at Amazon, Costco, Office Depot and other US retailers, so there’s always a chance of a better deal.