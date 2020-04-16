HP's Envy 15 returns with a vapor-chamber-cooled Intel i9 CPU

HP has unveiled its latest laptop lineup, designed with creators in mind. The HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create, and the HP Envy 15 are the newest additions to the HP Create Ecosystem, which launched at Adobe MAX back in 2019.
First up, the new Z models. Both come with next-gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, and you’ll be able to choose from Quadro or GeForce graphics cards. According to HP this makes the ZBook Studio “the world’s most powerful mobile workstation per cubic centimetre,” while the ZBook Create is touted as the “world’s smallest 15-inch notebook for creation and gaming.” In fact, they’re both 22 percent thinner than their predecessors. Both include DreamColor displays with built-in colorimeters and more than a billion colors, which should mean smoother shading and more consistent gradients in arts and development applications. Both claim to offer 17.5-hour battery life and feature a speaker enclosure made from 5 percent recycled ocean-bound plastics for improved sustainability.