HAL 9000 replica's crowdfunding project goes bust

Another high-profile crowdfunding project appears to have imploded, and supporters are paying the price. An Engadget reader and others who backed Master Replicas Group’s functional HAL 9000 prop on Indiegogo has receive a notice from the company indicating that it converted its Chapter 11 bankruptcy (filed in July) to Chapter 7 on October 16th — that is, from reorganization to liquidation. Master Replicas is shutting down, and supporters likely won’t get their voice-activated 2001 speaker.

It may be difficult to get answers from the company. Its site still has a placeholder for a store that’s “coming soon,” while it hasn’t updated its Indiegogo page since the Chapter 11 message in July. We’ve asked the company for comment via Twitter, but it hasn’t posted on its social feed since May. Our reader hasn’t received a response, either.