This is Harley-Davidson's first electric bicycle

We learned Harley-Davidson was working on some kind of ebike initiative after executives showed off three prototypes at the company’s Annual Dealer’s Meeting in August 2019.

There’s no word on how much the Serial 1 will cost, but it’s likely to be in the few-thousand-dollars range. Harley-Davidson expects the ebike market to grow significantly over the coming years; it was already worth more than $15 billion in 2019, according to today’s press release.

There’s a countdown on the Serial 1 website that runs out on November 16th, and that’s likely when pre-orders and pricing information will go live.