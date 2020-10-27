This is Harley-Davidson's first electric bicycle

Harley-Davidson’s first foray into the ebike market is the Serial 1, a sleek piece of two-wheeled machinery set to be available in March 2021. The Serial 1 has fat white tires, a relatively thin black frame, brown leather seat, light-up logos, and a flexible brown chain running from the pedals to the back wheel.
The new ebike comes from Serial 1 Cycle Company, a Harley-Davidson brand borne out of an internal R&D program. It’s led by President Jason Huntsman, Vice President Ben Lund, and a handful of other Harley-Davidson veterans.