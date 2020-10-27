Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Harley-Davidson

This is Harley-Davidson's first electric bicycle

The Serial 1 hits the market in March 2021.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
9m ago
Harley-Davidson Serial 1 ebike
Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson’s first foray into the ebike market is the Serial 1, a sleek piece of two-wheeled machinery set to be available in March 2021. The Serial 1 has fat white tires, a relatively thin black frame, brown leather seat, light-up logos, and a flexible brown chain running from the pedals to the back wheel.

The new ebike comes from Serial 1 Cycle Company, a Harley-Davidson brand borne out of an internal R&D program. It’s led by President Jason Huntsman, Vice President Ben Lund, and a handful of other Harley-Davidson veterans.

We learned Harley-Davidson was working on some kind of ebike initiative after executives showed off three prototypes at the company’s Annual Dealer’s Meeting in August 2019.

There’s no word on how much the Serial 1 will cost, but it’s likely to be in the few-thousand-dollars range. Harley-Davidson expects the ebike market to grow significantly over the coming years; it was already worth more than $15 billion in 2019, according to today’s press release.

There’s a countdown on the Serial 1 website that runs out on November 16th, and that’s likely when pre-orders and pricing information will go live.

In this article: news, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
