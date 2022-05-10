Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire Del Mar is its most affordable electric motorcycle yet

After months of teasing, Harley-Davidson’s has unveiled its second all-electric motorcycle, the new middleweight Del Mar. Built on the brand’s new Arrow platform, it features a 60 kW motor capable of accelerating the EV from zero to 60 miles per hour in under four seconds, reported on Tuesday.
The Del Mar’s 21700-format battery is housed in a structural case that doubles as part of the motorcycle’s frame, reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. To make the Del Mar even lighter, LiveWire integrated a handful of components, including the onboard charger, into a single unit mounted to the outside of the structural battery case. All told, it’s about 25 percent lighter than the .
LiveWire expects the Del Mar will be able to travel approximately 100 miles on a single charge. Additionally, the EV will feature built-in GPS and cellular connectivity, which will allow the company to roll out new software features to the motorcycle and tune its performance through OTA updates. One feature you won’t find on the Del Mar is DC fast charging. It’s limited to Level 1 and 2 charging.
Following Tuesday’s reveal, LiveWire made 100 $17,699 “” Del Mar motorcycles available for pre-order. Those sold out almost instantly. As for the production model, which should go on sale sometime in the spring of 2023, LiveWire said it’s targeting a price of $15,000. For context, the , currently the brand’s most affordable electric motorcycle, starts at $22,799 before federal subsidies. LiveWire also teased that it’s already developing a third model based on the Arrow platform.