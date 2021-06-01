Harman's latest audio tech is designed for in-car concerts

Concert venues around the world have been closed for nearly 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists have turned to livestreams and socially-distanced drive-in shows to earn some revenue while they can’t tour, and so fans have something to look forward to. Samsung subsidiary Harman has recognized the uptick in livestreamed and drive-in concerts and has developed new in-car audio tech in a bid to improve the experience. The entertainment system in most cars is... fine — likely better if you have a newer model or splurged for a luxury vehicle that’s better equipped (or installed aftermarket gear). However, even then, the setup isn’t designed to handle live performances per se, especially things like applause and crowd noise. And, well, two-way interactions.

With its Live Interactive Virtual Experience (L.I.V.E.) platform, Harman says it can bring “remote and socially distant concertgoers the ability to directly interact with the venue, the artist and the music” from their cars or even their homes. The system is a two-way setup, allowing fans to “cheer, make song requests, vote for the next song played or request that a specific instrument be featured in the next solo” as a means of interacting with the band or musician. On the other side, performers can receive these messages and respond accordingly. There’s also a “fan space” hub that gives the artist a sense of the “energy, enthusiasm and applause from fans directly to the artist via in-venue screens and lighting elements.” Obviously, this goes beyond the chat window most livestream platforms currently offer.