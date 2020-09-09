Having lots of followers will no longer help you get Instagram verified

Back in June, during the George Floyd Uprisings, Instagram took a long, hard look at its harassment, verification and content recommendation policies as part of a push to “elevate Black voices.” Now, nearly three months later, the company has some updates on its reformation efforts.

To start, Instagram has created a dedicated Equity team tasked with “better understanding and addressing bias in our product development and people’s experiences on Instagram,” per a post from Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, on Wednesday. The Equity team will work with the Responsible AI team to ensure that Instagram’s algorithm doesn’t go full Tay as well as work to create new features that better serve underrepresented communities. To help lead that effort, Instagram is also looking to hire a Director of Diversity and Inclusion.