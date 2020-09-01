Latest in Gear

Image credit: Raytheon / Northrop-Grumman

DARPA's hypersonic weapons move closer to free-flight testing

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon's concepts are designed to go beyond Mach 5.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
51m ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

HAWC (rendering)
Raytheon / Northrop-Grumman

According to DARPA, it’s on track to perform “free-flight testing” for two variants of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) later this year. Travelling at speeds of Mach 5 and above, they could be capable of reaching anywhere on the globe quickly. For comparison, current cruise missiles travel at subsonic speeds below Mach 0.8, while air-to-air missiles travel at speeds between Mach 1 and Mach 5.

The two concepts built by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon use scramjets that use the vehicle’s speed to compress air prior to combustion and extend flight at hypersonic speeds, while plans for aircraft include a turbine aircraft so it wouldn’t need a booster to get going in the first place.

Defense News points out an earlier report that one of the weapons was destroyed during a captive carry test, but DARPA said those results were classified. According to today’s announcement, both variants have successfully completed captive carry tests.

Next up is testing that focuses on “ hydrocarbon scramjet-powered propulsion and thermal management techniques to enable prolonged hypersonic cruise, in addition to affordable system designs and manufacturing approaches.” Program manager Andrew Knoedler said in a statement that “These tests provide us a large measure of confidence – already well informed by years of simulation and wind tunnel work – that gives us faith the unique design path we embarked on will provide unmatched capability to US forces.”

In this article: Mach 5, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, DARPA, HAWC, Hypersonic missiles, hypersonic, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
NVIDIA unveils the $699 GeForce RTX 3080, its first 'Ampere' GPU

NVIDIA unveils the $699 GeForce RTX 3080, its first 'Ampere' GPU

View
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

View
Apple releases iOS 13.7 with Exposure Notifications Express framework

Apple releases iOS 13.7 with Exposure Notifications Express framework

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr