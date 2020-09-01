DARPA's hypersonic weapons move closer to free-flight testing

According to DARPA, it’s on track to perform “free-flight testing” for two variants of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) later this year. Travelling at speeds of Mach 5 and above, they could be capable of reaching anywhere on the globe quickly. For comparison, current cruise missiles travel at subsonic speeds below Mach 0.8, while air-to-air missiles travel at speeds between Mach 1 and Mach 5.

The two concepts built by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon use scramjets that use the vehicle’s speed to compress air prior to combustion and extend flight at hypersonic speeds, while plans for aircraft include a turbine aircraft so it wouldn’t need a booster to get going in the first place.