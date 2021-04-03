HBO Max's 'Made for Love' stars a woman with a surveillance chip in her head

HBO Max has released a teaser for a series called Made for Love, which might give you a good reason to avoid getting too close to tech billionaires. Cristin Milioti plays Hazel Green, a woman who escapes an oppressive, decade-long marriage by fleeing to her hometown in the desert. Only one problem: Hazel's husband has implanted a surveillance chip in her mind.

Byron Gogol (a character with a wonderful name played by Billy Magnussen) can use the chip to track and watch Hazel and to keep tabs on her "emotional data." And somehow this is a comedy series. It's based on a novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting.

If the dystopian, Black Mirror -esque premise has got you feeling glum, at least you can enjoy Ray Romano, who co-stars as Hazel's dad, giving a unique rendition of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" in the trailer. Oh, and his character's partner appears to be a sex doll . It's all happening here.

Made for Love will arrive on HBO Max in April.