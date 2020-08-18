Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

When Hisense unveiled the L5-series ultra-short-throw projector at CES 2020, the $5,000 price seemed a bit expensive compared to the competition. However, the company has announced that it’s finally going on sale at a lower $4,000 price and it includes a 100-inch ambient light-rejecting (ALR) screen, to boot.
The L5 series projector uses a blue laser source to hit 2,700 lumens of maximum brightness while offering 25,000 hours of viewing. It also uses a Texas Instruments DLP chip that produces 4K via pixel shifting and fast scanning. It can display over a billion colors and supports HDR10 and HLG while covering 83 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.