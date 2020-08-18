Latest in Gear

Image credit: Hisense

Hisense's $4,000 laser projector comes with a 100-inch screen

It has Android TV built in and supports HDR10 and HLG.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Hisense L5 Series laser projector with 100-inch ALR screen
Hisense

When Hisense unveiled the L5-series ultra-short-throw projector at CES 2020, the $5,000 price seemed a bit expensive compared to the competition. However, the company has announced that it’s finally going on sale at a lower $4,000 price and it includes a 100-inch ambient light-rejecting (ALR) screen, to boot.

The L5 series projector uses a blue laser source to hit 2,700 lumens of maximum brightness while offering 25,000 hours of viewing. It also uses a Texas Instruments DLP chip that produces 4K via pixel shifting and fast scanning. It can display over a billion colors and supports HDR10 and HLG while covering 83 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The projector sits just 11 inches from the wall, so you can place it on a low piece of furniture with no need for a ceiling mount. It has built-in 30 watt speakers and uses dbx-TV for surround-like sound. Finally, Hisense has wisely chosen to include Android TV and Google Assistant, rather than building its own wonky TV app like Optoma did with its otherwise excellent laser projector.

It’s also a smart move to include a screen, as sourcing one separately from the projector can be a pain. As I learned, you really need a proper ALR screen to get the most out of an ultra-short-throw projector (your wall won’t really cut it), and good models can cost $500 or more. The L5 Series is now available at Amazon, BeachCamera.com and Vanns.com for $3,999.

