'Hocus Pocus 2' will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2022

It won't be much longer until we get a sequel to cult classic Hocus Pocus. Disney will release Hocus Pocus 2 on its streaming platform in the fall of 2022. What's more, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters. In the new film, three young women accidentally bring back the witches to the site of modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. Why do we get the sense that Disney is setting the stage for additional sequels?

A new Hocus Pocus movie is something Disney had been working on since before you could even subscribe to Disney+. According to the company, production on the new film will start this fall, with Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses, The Proposal) taking over directing duties from Adam Shankman (The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember) due to scheduling conflicts. The latter will oversee the production alongside producers Lynn Harris and executive producers Ralph Winter and David Kirschner.

Hocus Pocus 2 is the kind of thing you can easily see becoming a massive hit for Disney+. The original was neither a commercial nor financial hit when it first came out back in 1993. But thanks to annual Halloween airings on the Disney Channel, the film became a cult classic. In an era of constant reboots, it doesn't get much better than an early 90s favorite.