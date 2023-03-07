'Hogwarts Legacy' release on PS4 and Xbox One delayed again until May 5th The game was supposed to be released for those consoles on April 4th.

Hogwarts Legacy won't be making its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until May 5th, so you'll have two more months of waiting to do if you have an older console. That is, if Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software don't push back its release date yet again. They had postponed the game's launch several times over the past few years, and they were supposed to release it for all consoles on February 10th. Less than a couple of months before that, though, they revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will only be available for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in February, while the PS4 and Xbox One are getting it on April 4th.

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing game with an open world you can explore and a character builder you can use to choose your own name, gender, voice and appearance. It takes place within the Harry Potter universe you're familiar with, but way before The Boy Who Lived was born.

In the developers' announcement, they said they're "working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms" but that they "need more time to do this." They didn't expound on what they meant by that, and it basically echoes what they said when they announced that the game won't be released for older consoles in February. The developers didn't mention anything about the Switch, though, so that version is still likely scheduled for release on July 25th.