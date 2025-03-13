Sister, can you spare $12,000 to help me decarbonize my home?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I went to CES with Engadget for the first time this year and, among the robots, laptops, TVs and more robots, the most exciting products I saw were ones trying to make our homes more eco-friendly in the most low-effort ways possible. I saw an induction stove, a window-mounted heat pump, a battery back-up system and a few other promising appliances — these are user installable, work with standard 120V outlets and do their part in lowering a home's carbon footprint. A couple are coming to market this year, while others are still on the road towards wide availability.

When I first thought of decarbonizing my home, solar panels on the roof immediately came to mind. So I took out a loan and did exactly that. Well, I didn't do it — it took many months of the solar company filing permits on my behalf and two days of skilled technicians crawling all over my roof and installing complicated-looking boxes and tubes on the side of my house to get it done. Last month, my electric bill was $6, but it wasn't a low-effort process.

In contrast, these new appliances I checked out don't require calling a contractor for installation and you'll be able to get your hands on some of them later this year. Since there's no installation, people who live in apartments and condos or otherwise can't permanently install appliances where they live can use them. But these products aren't cheap. The hope is, as the popularity of accessible, user-installable green tech grows, the prices go down. In the meantime, I will keep daydreaming.

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

The first thing to really catch my eye at CES was a plug-in backup battery from BioLite, a brand I knew from making camp stoves that can recharge your phone. The Backup by BioLite is the company's first non-outdoor item and comes in either a 1.5kWh size or a dual-unit 3kWh system. The single unit houses an inverter and a battery, while the "Complete" configuration adds an additional battery bank to the inverter/battery set. It mounts on a wall either vertically or horizontally and sticks out less than three inches so it can live behind a fridge — which a BioLite rep told me is a primary place the company sees it being used.

To use it, you plug the Backup into your wall and plug the fridge (or any other appliance) into the Backup. The battery steadily fills itself while also passing power to the appliance. If the power goes out, the battery automatically kicks on to power your icebox, sending an alert to the app to tell you about the outage. So far, this probably sounds more like power security as opposed to an eco solution, but because the app allows you to schedule the Backup to come on at a regular time, you can actually take one of your biggest energy hogs off the grid during peak usage times.

The Backup should start shipping this summer and it's something I'm seriously considering. While I have solar panels, I didn't pay the (considerable) upcharge to get batteries. With the Backup, I could schedule the fridge to run on battery power at night, then swap to direct power during the day while the sun feeds the roof panels and refills the battery. The dual-unit, Complete Backup configuration costs $3,000, but currently qualifies for a 30 percent tax credit due to its watt-hour size and the fact that you mount it on the wall (but I don't think anyone is counting on that perk to still be a thing for long). Plus, if you reserve now, you'll get a 10 percent discount.

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

When I checked out the Backup at CES, I was introduced to two other companies BioLite had invited to share its booth, Copper and Gradient. Copper was showing off the Charlie plug-in induction stove. While researching indoor air quality for our air purifier guide, I learned that natural gas stoves aren't just less-than-stellar in terms of ecological impact — they can also be pretty bad for our lungs. That prompted me to look into induction cooking, but I was worried my cotton-wrapped, nearly one-hundred-year-old copper wiring would not be up to the task of an upgrade.

Yes, all induction stoves are plug-ins — but nearly all of them require a 240V outlet, like a dryer uses. If you're replacing a gas stove, chances are there's a 120V outlet behind it. If you want to switch off of gas, you need to call an electrician to run the new wiring. That could be a simple operation — I've seen estimates online for as little as a couple hundred bucks. But if you have older wiring (that's me) or if you're renting or otherwise can't upgrade your electrical, you might just be stuck with gas.

But the Copper Charlie can run on a standard outlet thanks to the (big!) 5kWh battery inside. In short, the battery fills itself when you're not cooking. When you fire up a burner or the oven, the battery kicks in to make up the difference between what a standard outlet can supply and what the induction appliance needs. In a power outage, it can cook three to five meals.

It also looks swanky, with deep blue enamel inside the oven and reclaimed wood on the knobs and handle. The price tag is swanky too; Like the Backup, the Charlie currently qualifies for a tax credit to bring the cost as low as $4,200, but if you don't count on that, you'll pay around $6,000. That's not unheard of for an induction cooker, but it's not cheap. Still, if it's between that and never getting off gas, I'd consider it.

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

Biolite's other booth-mate at CES, Gradient, showed off their own plug-in appliance, the Gradient All-Weather window heat pump. I've been curious about heat pumps after learning that heating represents the biggest energy demand for most homes. Surprisingly, cooling requires significantly less energy (though it's often the largest electricity draw as many homes use a gas or fuel oil for heat).

Heat pumps work similarly to AC units, running a refrigerant (Gradient uses a more eco-friendly one) that travels through compression coils, absorbing and releasing heat as it moves from indoors to outdoors. To heat a home, the coils draw heat from the outdoor air (yes, even when it's cold outside) and release the heat inside. To cool the air, the heat pump performs that process in reverse. Gradient claims a 30 percent higher efficiency over window air units. When it comes to heating, that ratio could go significantly higher, especially if it's replacing fossil fuel combustion.

Again, no professional installation is required, any standard 120V outlet will work and it also looks far more attractive than window AC units. Instead of replacing your view with a grille and some vents, the saddle bag design hangs down on either side of a window and creates a nice shelf for plants or other bric-a-brac.

But here's the bad news: Despite being at the Consumer Electronics Show, these window units aren't yet available to consumers. Gradient told me they're currently focusing on business-to-business sales to help grow the company and have a bigger impact on greenhouse emissions. But there's still hope that a direct-to-consumer, plug-and-play heat pump will one day come to be.

Zoltux

Of course, all of this electrification is less beneficial if your area relies on non-renewable resources for grid power, so I was curious to see if any solar generation products at CES had the same user-instalable ease. One company, Zoltux, is working on a plug-in solar kit for US homes based on the "balcony solar" technology that's popular in parts of the EU, particularly Germany.

Basically, you clamp a solar panel on a balcony, or any other sun-facing spot outside your home, and plug it into a microinverter which syncs the PV energy to the grid, allowing a standard outlet to feed power to your home. Zoltux is only in the launch phase and the company will have plenty of regulatory and technical issues to overcome in bringing plug-and-play solar kits to homes in the US, but I'm wishing them all the luck.

Jackery

As for what currently exists, companies like Jackery, Anker and EcoFlow — all of which were also at CES — have made user-friendly solar panel/portable power station combos for years. The power stations combine the battery, inverter and charge controller in one and have a simple plug for the panels which can be daisy chained to expand how much power you can generate. You can use the slew of outlets on the power stations to recharge electronics, power lights and even run small appliances. It's not as elegant as something that feeds into your existing electrical system, but it's one low-effort way to stir in a little solar to your power mix.