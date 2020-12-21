‘Homestar Runner’ creators revive 15-year-old game right before Flash dies

Homestar Runner remains one of the best-known internet cartoons built on Adobe Flash, a site that regularly produced hilarious absurdist content throughout the 2000s. Of course, the era of the smartphone and iPad eventually led to a major move away from Flash; at the same time the Homestar Runner creators mainly moved on to other projects. But now, with Flash just a few weeks away from finally dying off completely, the Homestar Runner website just got a surprise update: there’s a new Flash game to play!

Stinkoman 20x6 was a riff on the Mega Man character; nine levels were released way back in 2005. Now, after 15 years, level 10 is finally out in the wild. The game was revealed with a properly goofy trailer on the Strong Bad character’s Twitter account (which serves as the de-factor official Homestar Runner account), encouraging fans to “dust off their uncle’s Flash Player.” Co-creator Matt Chapman had teased a few times this year that level 10 would finally arrive before Flash died, and said that the delay wasn’t because they were adding “all this awesome stuff.” They just “literally didn’t work on it for 15 years.”