Homeworld 3 delayed again until May

Homeworld 3, the much-anticipated sequel to 20-year-old real-time strategy game Homeworld 2, has been delayed once again, Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive announced. It's now set to come out on May 13, 2024, a couple of months after the previously announced March 8 debut.

The decision to delay was made following a playthrough by users from outside the company. "This resulted in additional insights and perspective the will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible," the team wrote. A public demo also likely weighed on the decision, showing some issues like balky camera and other controls.

Gearbox Publishing/Blackbird Interactive

Homeworld 3 was originally pegged for a 2022 release, but it was postponed until 2023 and later February 2024, then again slightly until March 8. Though public beta users found some elements balky, the game generated positive comments as well, so the new May 13 date may be realistic.

Homeworld 3 is an ambitious sequel to its popular predecessor, attempting to capture the vibe that people loved while introducing new modes including PvP and co-op. The latter (War Games) has a roguelike aspect emphasizing coordination with fellow players and may be the new title's ace in the hole. In any case, May is a generally a quiet month for game releases, so if the latest date works out, it would be a fine time to get into a complex RTS.