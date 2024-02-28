Honda built a powered chair to zoom around theme parks while wearing an AR headset

At the upcoming SXSW Conference in Texas, Honda will give attendees a chance to try out a new mobility device called UNI-ONE that was specifically designed for mixed reality entertainment experiences. Users can steer the UNI-ONE without the use of their hands — they simply have to lean into one direction to move forwards, backwards, sideways or diagonally. The idea is to pair it with a mixed reality device so that passengers can enjoy a truly immersive game or activity.

While that sounds pretty wild, Honda has been testing the UNI-ONE in for multiple use cases in Japan since last year. At the Suzuka Circuit Park in the Japanese prefecture of Mie, for instance, Honda created an activity wherein users have to control the mobility device and navigate it according to the scenes displayed on a tablet. At SXSW, people will be able to ride the UNI-ONE while wearing a virtual reality headset and play a choose-your-own VR adventure.

Honda

The vehicle features a seat that can be raised or lowered, so users can adjust it to be able to communicate better with other people around them. It runs untethered, since it's battery-operated, has a maximum speed of 3.7 mph and can support passengers up to 242 pounds. Honda believes that the device has several potential applications in entertainment and believes it could be used to create indoor and outdoor experiences, such as racing games, in theme parks and comparable facilities.