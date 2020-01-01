Honda's electric SUV concept is a peek at a production vehicle

Honda has offered a look at its next electric vehicle, and it’ll be decidedly roomier than the E compact car. The automaker’s newly unveiled SUV E:concept is an unusual two-door utility that “indicates the direction” of a future production EV. The machine will include “omnidirectional ADAS” that uses 360-degree radar and a wide-angle front camera to offer driving assistance that’s better aware of objects on your periphery.

You’ll also get the “next-generation” version of the Honda Connect platform, including an AI assistant, phone integration, and over-the-air software updates.