'Fortnite' now offers Houseparty video calls on PC, PS4 and PS5

Houseparty wants to change the way that people communicate while playing video games. The company, which offers a social video calling service on macOS, iOS, Android and Chrome, is now integrating with Fortnite. That means you can chase down victories while chatting to your friends and, more importantly, seeing their faces on screen. You’ll need to have the Houseparty app installed on an iOS or Android device, though. (Your smartphone or tablet acts as the webcam, essentially.) Then, once you’ve linked your Houseparty and Epic Games accounts, you’ll be able to video chat while playing on a PC, PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console.

What about other platforms, such as Xbox and Nintendo? For now, they’re incompatible. “We will let everyone know if we’re able to support more platforms in the future,” the Fortnite team said in a press release.