How Apple Intelligence could avoid Microsoft and Google's AI mistakes

Apple's spin on AI is finally here, and it already seems smarter than Microsoft Copilot and Google Bard. Apple Intelligence focuses on privacy and "personal intelligence," with a bit of an assist from ChatGPT. While we haven't tested it ourselves yet, Apple appears to be avoiding the pitfalls of Microsoft's Recall feature, as well as Google Bard's unfortunate early gaffes. The company isn't trying to capture everything you're doing on your computer, and it's being careful about how it's using larger AI models like ChatGPT.

Shortly after the WWDC 2024 keynote ended, Engadget's Cherlynn Low and Devindra Hardawar discussed why they think Apple is taking a more thoughtful approach to AI.