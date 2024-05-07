How to pre-order Apple's new iPad Air, iPad Pro, Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard

The new 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599 for a model with 128GB of storage. That's the same entry price as the prior model, but the base storage is (thankfully) twice as much as before. If you need more capacity, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models are available for $699, $899 and $1,099, respectively. (The latter two options are new.) Cellular models start at $749. Color options include Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray.

This may be the least sexy of today's updates. It mostly looks to be a spec bump: The flat-edged design has the same weight and dimensions as before, and the screen has the same resolution — despite Apple now calling this an 11-inch tablet instead of a 10.9-inch one — but the processor has jumped to the M2 chip found in the last-gen iPad Pros. This won't be a game-changing upgrade over the previous model's M1 chip, but it's an upgrade all the same, and it should make the Air one of the most performant tablets in its price range.

On top of that, both of the new Airs place their front-facing camera on the tablet's landscape edge, which'll make it easier to stay in the center of the frame during video calls. Previously, the 10th-gen iPad was the only Apple tablet with that perk. The new tablets also support the Apple Pencil "hover" feature that was introduced with the last-gen iPad Pros.

Otherwise, you're still looking at a 60Hz LCD display with the same 500 nit brightness rating, a Touch ID sensor with no Face ID, a non-Thunderbolt USB-C port and the usual 10-hour battery life. The device does jump to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, however, up from Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

All that said, we considered the prior Air to be the best iPad for most people, and we'd expect this new one to still be a good middle ground between the pricier iPad Pros and the less featured 10th-gen iPad. The latter, by the way, is now Apple's entry-level model, and has dropped permanently in price to $349. The company has formally phased out the older 10.2-inch iPad with today's updates, which means its cheapest tablet now costs $20 more than before. This also marks the death of Apple's older iPad design language, home button and headphone jack included.