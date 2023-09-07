How to take a screenshot on an iPhone Saving your iPhone's screen has never been more accessible.

If you want to share a QR code or keep a receipt handy, taking a screenshot is one of the best ways to do so. Fortunately, there are a few ways to take a screenshot on your iPhone, no matter which model you have. In fact, even the Apple logo on the back of your phone can be used to capture your screen. Here’s our guide to all of the ways you can take a screenshot on an iPhone.

How to take a screenshot without a home button

On the latest iPhones, press the volume up and power buttons at the same time to take a screenshot. A preview will appear in the bottom right corner. From there, you can click on it to open the image or you can find it in your Screenshots folder in the Photos app.

How to take a screenshot with the home button

The iPhone SE, Apple’s most affordable iPhone, still comes with a home button. For this model, hold down the home button and the Power button simultaneously to take a screenshot. You’ll see a small preview on the display afterward and the image can be found in the Photos app.

How to take a screenshot with AssistiveTouch

Photo by Julia Mercado / Engadget

AssistiveTouch makes up for the lack of a physical home button on new iPhones. This feature allows you to have a virtual home button on your screen that you can use to take a screenshot. To set it up, go into Settings, select Accessibility and then Touch. Toggle AssistiveTouch to turn it on and select Double or Triple Tap. These gestures will allow you to use the virtual home button to take a screenshot by tapping the button two or three times.

How to take a scrolling screenshot

If you want to take a screenshot of an entire website, hold the power and volume up buttons to take a screenshot, then tap the preview to access the editor. Choose Full Page and then edit the photo to your liking.

A bonus: Use Back Tap

Photo by Julia Mercado / Engadget

Similar to Google Pixel phones, iPhones also have a back-tap feature that you can use to take a screenshot. Just go into your accessibility settings, select Touch and then Back Tap. Choose Double or Triple Tap and select the action (screenshot) you want to associate with that gesture.