Watch Apple's iPhone 14 event here at 1PM ET

It's time once again for Apple to show off a bunch of new gear. The company's "Far Out" iPhone event starts today at 1PM ET and, as ever, you'll be able to watch it live. The stream will be available on Apple's website and YouTube channel, as well as the Apple TV app. Alternatively, you can simply hit the play button on the video below.

Barring a major surprise, we'll get our first official look at the iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected to once again include four models (even if we may have seen the last of the Mini). Reports suggest Apple has a "complete redesign" in store, with Pro models having hole-punch cutouts for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensor. Pro models may also have always-on screens.

It's also likely that Apple will reveal the next Watch models. Rumors indicate we'll hear word of the first Apple Watch Pro, with a larger screen and a new button. AirPods Pro are due for a refresh, three years after Apple released the first model, and the company is expected to show off the next-gen version today. As for iPad, there could be some news on that front, but we might have to wait until later this fall for the company's next tablets.