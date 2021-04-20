Watch Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event right here at 1PM ET

Place your bets now for what the company might reveal.
April 20th, 2021
Apple is about to hold its first big event of 2021, and it's giving you plenty of ways to tune in. The company's "Spring Loaded" virtual event starts today (April 20th) at 1PM Eastern, with a live stream available through Apple's website using most recent browsers as well as on YouTube (viewable below). You can also watch through the Apple TV app on various platforms, including the Apple TV box itself.

Just what Apple will unveil isn't certain, but many expect it to introduce a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display as well as the long-expected AirTags item tracker. You might also see a major iMac redesign using Apple Silicon, a larger-screened iPad mini and third-generation AirPods. We also wouldn't rule out wildcards, such as updates to Apple's services. Suffice it to say that Apple might have a lot to discuss.

