Apple is reportedly working on a major redesign for the iMac

It turns the MacBook Pro may not be the only computer in Apple’s lineup to get some much-needed attention from the company’s design team. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a major redesign of its venerable iMac all-in-one desktop computer. Gurman says the company will release two new models later that year that will feature a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR. They’ll do away with the current iMac’s ample display bezel, oversized chin and curved back. Naturally, they’ll also include the company’s next-generation of ARM-based processors, continuing Apple’s move away from Intel.

There’s more good news for Mac fans. Apple is also reportedly working on a more affordable monitor to complement its Pro Display XDR, which starts at $5,000 and comes sans $1,000 stand. The display wouldn’t offer the same image quality as its monitor for professionals. Apple hasn’t made a monitor explicitly for consumers since it discontinued its Thunderbolt Display in 2016.