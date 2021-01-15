Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman / Engadget

Apple is reportedly working on a major redesign for the iMac

The company is said to be also working on two new Mac Pro models.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
42m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple iMac
Dana Wollman / Engadget

It turns the MacBook Pro may not be the only computer in Apple’s lineup to get some much-needed attention from the company’s design team. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a major redesign of its venerable iMac all-in-one desktop computer. Gurman says the company will release two new models later that year that will feature a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR. They’ll do away with the current iMac’s ample display bezel, oversized chin and curved back. Naturally, they’ll also include the company’s next-generation of ARM-based processors, continuing Apple’s move away from Intel. 

There’s more good news for Mac fans. Apple is also reportedly working on a more affordable monitor to complement its Pro Display XDR, which starts at $5,000 and comes sans $1,000 stand. The display wouldn’t offer the same image quality as its monitor for professionals. Apple hasn’t made a monitor explicitly for consumers since it discontinued its Thunderbolt Display in 2016.

Gurman also provides an update on the company’s Mac Pro plans. As things stand, he says Apple now plans to release two new versions of the Mac Pro. The first will feature the same design as the company’s current model and include a new Intel CPU. The other, more interesting variant, will reportedly include Apple Silicon and come in at about half the size of the current model, with a mostly aluminum exterior that will make it reminiscent of the Power Mac G4 Cube.

As usual, keep in mind the company’s plans could change at any point. But between the rumored MacBook Pro refresh and now this, 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for macOS users.

In this article: iMac, pro display xdr, mac pro, Apple, personal computing, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 winners!

View
Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

Canon made a site that lets you 'take photos' from a real satellite

View
NASA abandons InSight mission to crack the surface of Mars

NASA abandons InSight mission to crack the surface of Mars

View
NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready to fly to the Moon

NASA's Orion spacecraft is ready to fly to the Moon

View
Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

Google is testing the ability to shop directly from YouTube videos

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr