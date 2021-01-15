The next MacBook Pro may bring back the MagSafe connector

Apple is planning a new design for the MacBook Pro that will mark the return of the the MagSafe charger, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-chi Kuo (as reported by 9to5Mac). The laptop will come in 14- and 16-inch sizes and likely be revealed in the third quarter of 2021.
The new laptops will use upgraded versions of Apple’s ARM-based processors with more cores and improved graphics, instead of Intel CPUs. On some or all new models, Apple may also kill the Touch Bar, which has not exactly been embraced by users. It’s also planning to add more I/O ports so that you won’t need to buy additional dongles, according to Kuo.