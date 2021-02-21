These may be Apple's third-generation AirPods

Apple's rumored redesign of the standard AirPods may have surfaced in the wild. MacRumors reports that 52Audio has shared a photo of what appears to be the third-generation basic AirPods. The buds themselves match rumors with an AirPods Pro-style in-ear design, complete with removable ear tip options, stem controls and pressure equalizers to improve comfort The case, however, might be the telltale clue — it's not as wide as what you get with the AirPods Pro, but it's definitely wider than the tall case from the second-gen earbuds.

An earlier Bloomberg link suggested the third-gen model wouldn't support active noise cancellation like the Pro, but might last longer on battery than the second-gen and boast a new wireless chip. 52Audio claimed spatial audio might make the cut as well. The Pro series might ditch the stem entirely while preserving higher-end features like ANC.

If the rumor is accurate, you could see these new AirPods as soon as early March. Whether or not that happens, an update like this could be significant. It would effectively give AirPods buyers some of the Pro's biggest advantages at a lower price, not to mention revitalize interest for those who thought the current design was getting stale.