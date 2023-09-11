How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event

Apple’s iPhone 15 event is upon us, as we say goodbye to the old and hello to the new. You can watch the stream right here and marvel at the spate of announcements beamed live from Cupertino. The keynote, subtitled “Wonderlust”, begins promptly at 1 PM ET, or 10 AM in the sunny environs of Apple’s California’s campus. As always, we’ll also have in depth coverage on each announcement as they happen.

So what’s the company planning on unveiling? It’s a September keynote, typically referred to as the fall iPhone event, so the iPhone 15 will almost certainly take center stage. You can expect the typical offerings, with a standard iPhone 15, an iPhone 15 Plus, a high-end iPhone 15 Pro and the even higher-end iPhone 15 Pro Max (which might get rebranded to iPhone 15 Ultra.)

As for specs, leaks indicate that the iPhone 15 will kick off the USB-C era, finally eschewing the proprietary Lightning port. This move comes after European regulations forced Apple to adopt a more universal port standard. Since the company must comply to satisfy EU standards, the rest of the world will likely also reap the benefits of going with USB-C. Screen size should remain static and the top-tier models will likely still boast the company’s ProMotion, its rebranding of a 120Hz variable refresh rate display. All four models are rumored to get the Dynamic Island feature that launched with the high-end iPhone 14 options.

The iPhone 15 should get most of the attention here, but this is an Apple event, so expect the unexpected. New Apple Watch editions typically accompany iPhone releases, so look out for Apple Watch Series 9 and a refresh of the Apple Watch Ultra. Rumors swirl that the forthcoming smartwatches will feature a brand-new processor, the first major CPU upgrade since 2020.

AirPods are likely to get an unexciting refresh, with a switch from Lightning to USB-C being the standout feature. Software suites should also get some attention, including iOS 17, watchOS 10 and, potentially, iPadOS 17. It’s likely that macOS Sonoma will get more details and a concrete release date.