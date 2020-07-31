Mark Zuckerberg sits down with Dr. Fauci to talk holiday COVID safety

In less than an hour, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci. You can watch the entire segment through Facebook Live at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. According to the company, Zuckerberg will talk to Dr Fauci about the COVID-19 vaccines that are in development and how to protect your family and loved ones through the holiday season from the coronavirus.

The interview will likely be an interesting one, to say the least. Facebook has been one of the main conduits through which COVID-related misinformation has spread online. While the company has taken some measures to stop its users from doing that, it has at the same time allowed vaccine conspiracy theories to go unchecked on Instagram and in Facebook groups. In September, Zuckerberg also defended the company’s decision not to crack down on anti-vaxxers.