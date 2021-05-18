Login
Sign up

How to watch Google I/O 2021

The annual developer conference is back after a year off.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|05.18.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
May 18th, 2021
In this article: news, gear, Google, google io 2021, mobile
Stephanie Cuthbertson, senior director of Android at Google, discusses the mobile operating system during the Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave
Paresh Dave / reuters

In less than an hour, Google will kick off its annual I/O developer conference. Back after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Sundar Pichai has promised "significant product updates and announcements" at the multi-day event. If you want to follow along with the Engadget team, we'll be livestreaming the day one keynote and providing commentary along the way. 

As for what to expect, Google is likely to spend a significant chunk of the event talking about Android 12 and improvements to Assistant. Wear OS could also get some love and attention from Google after what seems like years of neglect. And if you can't watch live, not to worry; we'll have a roundup of all the biggest announcements following the keynote. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget