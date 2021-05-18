How to watch Google I/O 2021

In less than an hour, Google will kick off its annual I/O developer conference. Back after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Sundar Pichai has promised "significant product updates and announcements" at the multi-day event. If you want to follow along with the Engadget team, we'll be livestreaming the day one keynote and providing commentary along the way.

As for what to expect, Google is likely to spend a significant chunk of the event talking about Android 12 and improvements to Assistant. Wear OS could also get some love and attention from Google after what seems like years of neglect. And if you can't watch live, not to worry; we'll have a roundup of all the biggest announcements following the keynote.