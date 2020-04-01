If, like a lot of people, you're trying to find ways to fill time while stuck inside, LeVar Burton may just have something to help. In one of the few pleasant surprises of the coronavirus pandemic, the former Star Trek star and Reading Rainbow icon announced he's taking the premise of his popular podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, and making it available on Twitter.

THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 4th, it begins right here on @twitter pic.twitter.com/pxWZ5lat5k — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 1, 2020

They'll be three different sessions, starting with a "For Adults" one that will air every Friday at 9PM ET, beginning on April 3rd. Following that first episode, every Monday at 12PM ET Burton will read something for children. Blissfully, they'll also be something for teens, with the young adults' session, which will air every Wednesday at 6PM ET. Between the two live streams for younger audiences, it should hopefully be easier to find something thoughtful for the kids to do.