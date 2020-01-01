HP's latest EliteBooks offer 5G and up to 29 hours of battery life

HP’s EliteBooks are usually more about practicality than flashy features, but it’s adding a little bit of spice with its latest models. The newly refreshed business laptops include virtually obligatory updates like 10th-gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Pro 4000-series processors, but the real stars are the EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and 1040 G7. Both convertibles have the option of speedy 5G data (though they’re not the first), and the 1040 G7 musters up to 29 hours of claimed battery life. We wouldn’t expect that kind of longevity in real-world use, but it’s good to know the system should last through a long work day.

All the new EliteBooks have quieter, redesigned keyboard and webcam privacy shutters, both of which should help with non-stop video calls. The x360 models are slightly smaller than their predecessors, too, and the Ryzen-based EliteBook 835 G7 touts the longest (official) battery life of a mainstream AMD business laptop with up to 24 hours of runtime. Again, we wouldn’t count on reaching that in day-to-day use.