'Road 96' is the first game supported by HP's new 'Omen Presents' label

HP has launched a new initiative called “Omen Presents” that will see it collaborate with developers to create “innovative PC gaming experiences.” It kicked that venture off at The Game Awards by unveiling Road 96, a procedurally-generated 3D game created in partnership with DigixArt. While not a household name, the French Studio has proven its artistic credentials with 11-11: Memories Retold, a painterly collaboration with animation powerhouse Aardman.

HP said it Omen Presents will help developers with tools and resources, along with collaborative activities like “beta access, giveaway and additional content created through their game’s lifecycle.” The company said that Road 96 will be released sometime in 2021, and promised more collaborations down the road.