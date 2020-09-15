HP’s fall gaming lineup includes a new lag-free wireless headset

HP’s fall gaming lineup is built on wireless accessories, including a new lag-free wireless headset, fast-charging wireless mouse and wireless keyboard. All of the gear is made with HP’s Warp Wireless Technology, which offers a fast, lag-free 2.4 GHz connection, HP says.
The OMEN Frequency Wireless Headset offers 7.1 surround sound, customizable EQ through the OMEN Command Center and up to 30 hours of battery life. The headset uses USB-C charging and has an environmental noise cancelling microphone. The wireless headset should be available this December and will start at $169.99.
The OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse claims to be the “world’s fastest USB-C charging gaming mouse.” It reaches 10 hours of battery life after five minutes of charging, and with a full 90-minute charge it will last for 180 hours. Users can adjust sensitivity settings, key binds and lighting in the OMEN Command Center, and HP says the mechanical switches will last 50 million clicks. The mouse is available now and starts at $99.99.
To round out the accessories, the OMEN Space Wireless TKL Keyboard offers 75 hours of battery life. A five-minute charge will give you a six-hour boost. You can pre-order the keyboard now, with prices starting at $159.99.
With more people staying home due to the pandemic, HP says PC gamers are spending an average of four additional hours gaming each week, and more than ever, they want wireless accessories to keep their living spaces decluttered. Of course, HP encourages users to pair the accessories with its OMEN 30L Desktop, which now comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.
All of these wireless accessories will be showcased in OMEN Underground, an eight-person Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 tournament starting today at 1PM PT on the PAX Arena Twitch channel, with Tony Hawk himself co-hosting.
