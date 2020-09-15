HP’s fall gaming lineup includes a new lag-free wireless headset

HP

The OMEN Vector Wireless Mouse claims to be the “world’s fastest USB-C charging gaming mouse.” It reaches 10 hours of battery life after five minutes of charging, and with a full 90-minute charge it will last for 180 hours. Users can adjust sensitivity settings, key binds and lighting in the OMEN Command Center, and HP says the mechanical switches will last 50 million clicks. The mouse is available now and starts at $99.99.

HP

To round out the accessories, the OMEN Space Wireless TKL Keyboard offers 75 hours of battery life. A five-minute charge will give you a six-hour boost. You can pre-order the keyboard now, with prices starting at $159.99.

HP

With more people staying home due to the pandemic, HP says PC gamers are spending an average of four additional hours gaming each week, and more than ever, they want wireless accessories to keep their living spaces decluttered. Of course, HP encourages users to pair the accessories with its OMEN 30L Desktop, which now comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.

All of these wireless accessories will be showcased in OMEN Underground, an eight-person Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 tournament starting today at 1PM PT on the PAX Arena Twitch channel, with Tony Hawk himself co-hosting.