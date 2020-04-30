HTC's Vive Sync beta offers businesses free access to VR meetings

HTC’s Vive Sync collaboration platform is now in open beta, giving businesses a way to hold meetings in VR at a time when people are meeting online more than ever. The company even made the app free to use for businesses of all sizes throughout the beta period this year to help keep them running in the midst of a global pandemic.

HTC announced Vive Sync way back in 2018, promising a “VR collaboration tool where internal teams can meet in a virtual shared space.” Since its purpose is to make teams that can physically meet feel more connected with each other, users will be able to create and personalize their own avatars. The process starts with a selfie, but they can customize their avatars’ hairstyles, facial features, body types and clothing. The tech giant says the avatars were designed to mimic real-world movements — even natural body language — and the platform can track eye movements for people using Vive Pro Eye that comes with integrated Tobii eye-tracking technology.