HTC shrinks its VR Tracker, debuts new face-tracking accessory

HTC is today launching its third-generation Vive Tracker, which is significantly smaller in size and weight than its immediate predecessor. The Vive Tracker 3.0 is around 33 percent smaller than the 2018 model, and 15 percent lighter, with a footprint roughly 10 centimeters, or four inches, smaller. These quality-of-life size reductions mean that the device is much easier to strap to your body, or an accessory, something very onerous on the bulky older models. Oh, and it now uses USB-C.

Despite the smaller body, the company says that the device will last up to 75 percent longer on a single charge, pushing the quoted battery life close to seven hours. HTC has made the point that the smaller trackers should make it easier to strap them to wrists and ankles for full-body tracking in VR. Compared to testing the bigger version in Rezzil Player 21 a few weeks back, the improvement is significant. But HTC has said that there is no compromise in the tracking precision compared to its older siblings.

There should be no complaints about backwards compatibility between the new trackers and the older hardware. The company says that it’ll easily integrate with SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0, and remains compatible with any accessories you already own that use the pogo pin connectors. The HTC Vive Tracker 3.0 is available from today in both the US and Europe, priced at $129 / €139, both from Vive’s own site, as well as Amazon and other participating retailers.

At the same time, HTC is also launching the new Vive Facial tracker, which “seamlessly tracks 38 facial movements across the lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, chin and cheeks.” The idea being to enable people in VR to project their own avatar with an accurate version of their own face, tracked in real time. The system uses an IR illuminator connected to two cameras that monitor (presumably similar to how FaceID works) the motion of your mouth.

The company says that it is both a new tool for gamers and developers, but also a way to “build momentum” for future methods of storytelling. It could also come in handy for enterprise users who need to monitor facial feedback during product testing, as well as in medical situations. Plus, it may offer cheap and cheerful motion-capture for filmmakers who can’t afford to shell out for pricier, more comprehensive methods. And this, too is available to buy from today, from HTC’s website.