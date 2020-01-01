Hulu is choking for many iOS and Apple TV users

It might not be a great moment to be a Hulu fan — depending on the platform you use, at least. Users on Down Detector, Reddit and elsewhere are reporting problems with the service, many of them on Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Apple TV. Many report the app crashing on startup, but there are also some reports of streaming issues if the app successfully opens. There have been some reports of issues on non-Apple devices, but they appear to be far fewer in number.

One Reddit user who spoke to Hulu support claimed that there was an app update coming to resolve the issues, but that it wasn’t yet available. This suggests that a remote change might have led to buggy behavior in Apple device apps, although there are plenty of unknowns at this stage.