Hulu is choking for many iOS and Apple TV users

Crashes and streaming outages are all too common.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 07: In this photo illustration the logo of subscription video on demand service Hulu is displayed on a smartphone on October 07, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
It might not be a great moment to be a Hulu fan — depending on the platform you use, at least. Users on Down Detector, Reddit and elsewhere are reporting problems with the service, many of them on Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Apple TV. Many report the app crashing on startup, but there are also some reports of streaming issues if the app successfully opens. There have been some reports of issues on non-Apple devices, but they appear to be far fewer in number.

One Reddit user who spoke to Hulu support claimed that there was an app update coming to resolve the issues, but that it wasn’t yet available. This suggests that a remote change might have led to buggy behavior in Apple device apps, although there are plenty of unknowns at this stage.

We’ve asked Hulu for comment, though it’s safe to say the timing is less than ideal. With many people staying at home due to the pandemic, Hulu is a key source of entertainment — having to switch devices or go without is going to leave more people frustrated than usual.

Thanks, Andy!

