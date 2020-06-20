Hulu to stream IMAX documentaries

IMAX announced Thursday that it’s partnering with Hulu to bring 16 of its documentaries to the streaming site this summer. So while your local IMAX screen may be closed due to coronavirus, you can at least watch documentaries like A Beautiful Planet and Pandas on a smaller screen.

IMAX films are typically seen on 72’ by 53’ screens, and its documentaries tend to take advantage of the immersive nature of the IMAX viewing experience -- whether that be through taking the audience into outer space or into the depths of the ocean. IMAX Entertainment President Megan Colligan assured The Hollywood Reporter that the films are still impressive when viewed on home TVs or tablets. Many of the films have been digitally remastered. However, IMAX confirmed to The Verge that the films won’t be available in 4K.