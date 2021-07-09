Hulu's basic and ad-free plans are increasing by a dollar per month

Disney is jacking up the prices of two Hulu plans. As of October 8th, the standard plan is increasing from $6 to $7 per month, and the ad-free option is also jumping up by a dollar a month to $13. As Deadline notes, the Hulu + Live TV and Disney Bundle prices are staying the same.

The cost of Disney+, ESPN+ and Disney Bundle plans have increased in recent months, so it's not exactly shocking that Hulu has followed suit. It's the first change to on-demand Hulu plans since the basic option actually dropped by $2/month in February 2019. Disney bumped up the live TV subscription price by $10/month last December.