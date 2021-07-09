Hulu's basic and ad-free plans are increasing by a dollar per month

The live TV subscription isn't going up for now, though.
September 7th, 2021
Disney is jacking up the prices of two Hulu plans. As of October 8th, the standard plan is increasing from $6 to $7 per month, and the ad-free option is also jumping up by a dollar a month to $13. As Deadline notes, the Hulu + Live TV and Disney Bundle prices are staying the same.

The cost of Disney+, ESPN+ and Disney Bundle plans have increased in recent months, so it's not exactly shocking that Hulu has followed suit. It's the first change to on-demand Hulu plans since the basic option actually dropped by $2/month in February 2019. Disney bumped up the live TV subscription price by $10/month last December.

