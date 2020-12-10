Disney+ will raise its monthly price by a dollar in March

Beginning March 26, 2021, Disney+ will be priced in the U.S. at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month.

The company also told investors that after surpassing its predictions for subscriber growth in year one, its projections for 2024 have changed from 60 - 90 million worldwide, to 230 to 260 million streaming customers worldwide, and up to 350 million subscriptions across all of its services. That kind of shift shows why it’s acquired so much content, and is funneling much of it directly into this direct-to-consumer business model.

Of course, as we’ve seen with Netflix, the urge to increase prices doesn’t usually stop at doing it once, and with Disney plowing billions of dollars into original content this is probably just the beginning.