Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Disney+ will raise its monthly price by a dollar in March

The price of Disney Plus is going from $6.99 to $7.99.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the online video library Disney+ is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Disney just unveiled a ton of Star Wars, Marvel and other content coming to streaming, and unsurprisingly all of that won’t come free. Right after that, it announced the price of Disney+ will go from $6.99 per month to $7.99 in March 2021.

Disney:

Beginning March 26, 2021, Disney+ will be priced in the U.S. at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will be priced at $13.99 per month.

The company also told investors that after surpassing its predictions for subscriber growth in year one, its projections for 2024 have changed from 60 - 90 million worldwide, to 230 to 260 million streaming customers worldwide, and up to 350 million subscriptions across all of its services. That kind of shift shows why it’s acquired so much content, and is funneling much of it directly into this direct-to-consumer business model.

Of course, as we’ve seen with Netflix, the urge to increase prices doesn’t usually stop at doing it once, and with Disney plowing billions of dollars into original content this is probably just the beginning.

