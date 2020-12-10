Disney+ Star Wars plans include Hayden Christensen, C-3PO and R2-D2

We’d heard that Disney would have a slew of new Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe announcements, and it did not disappoint. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ next year will bring back not just Ewan McGregor in the title role, but will also feature Hayden Christensen playing Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Disney showed off a teaser from its upcoming Lucasfilm animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and revealed Star Wars: Visions, which will be a collection of shorts from Japanese anime studios. Both will come to Disney+.