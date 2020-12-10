Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Disney+ Star Wars plans include Hayden Christensen, C-3PO and R2-D2

Two 'The Mandalorian' spinoffs are coming to Disney+, including 'Ahsoka' starring Rosario Dawson.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago
HONG KONG, CHINA - 2019/07/28: Visitors are seen at Disney's Star Wars booth during the Ani-Com & Games event in Hong Kong. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
We’d heard that Disney would have a slew of new Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe announcements, and it did not disappoint. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+ next year will bring back not just Ewan McGregor in the title role, but will also feature Hayden Christensen playing Darth Vader.

Disney showed off a teaser from its upcoming Lucasfilm animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and revealed Star Wars: Visions, which will be a collection of shorts from Japanese anime studios. Both will come to Disney+.

Disney+ has also lined up a Lando Calrissian series, directed by Dear White People filmmaker Justin Simien, and an animated movie with C-3PO and R2-D2 guiding “a new hero” dubbed A Droid Story. Other new series announced for Disney+ include Andor in 2022, as well as two The Mandalorian spinoffs with Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka for starring Rosario Dawson.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is working on the next Star Wars feature film, Rogue Squadron, and the studio confirmed an unnamed feature from Taika Waititi is in development.

Developing....

