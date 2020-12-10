Disney prepares to reveal more about its streaming plans post-'Mulan'

Back in October, Disney announced a “strategic reorganization” that gave higher priority to streaming, it said we’d find out more at an investor’s meeting on December 10th. Today is the day, with the four-hour event scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET. Before the company makes its pitch to Wall Street, the New York Times has some details about what we can expect.

Since Disney’s announcement, Mulan has gone from $30 premium access VOD option to regular Disney+ streaming, Pixar’s Soul is going straight to Disney+ instead of theaters and Warner Bros. announced plans to put its entire 2021 film slate on HBO Max at the same time they debut in theaters.