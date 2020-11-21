Disney 'Peter Pan,' 'Pinocchio' remakes may skip theaters in favor of streaming

The insiders stressed that there hadn’t been a “final decision,” and that Disney was still exploring options. If it did move these titles to Disney+ releases, though, it could represent a decisive moment for streaming movies. The company has been willing to send movies to streaming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Mulan as well as Pixar’s Onward and Soul, but this would represent confidence that Disney+ could offer successful launches for the movies no matter how safe it is to return to theaters in 2021.

The reported change comes just days after Warner Bros. committed to releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max at the same time as in theaters, and possibly for some of the same reasons. While Warner’s move is more directly in response to the pandemic, Variety claimed it was also a financial sacrifice to promote HBO Max. In Disney’s case, streaming-only debuts could be worth the risk of financial losses if they spur online subscriptions.