After Star Wars, Hulu, Disney live-action, animated films and a few other things, Disney is highlighting its plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe during its investor’s day event. That’s included some release information for its up coming Disney+ series.

Wandavision will make its streaming debut on January 15th, followed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on March 15th, Loki in May and What if..? in the summer.